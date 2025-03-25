Meta’s social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, suffered a massive outage Tuesday.

Users reported difficulties logging into Facebook, while Instagram experienced issues with disappearing comments.

According to Downdetector, over 4,200 users lodged complaints about Instagram from the evening until the time of writing, while more than 800 reports were registered for Facebook.

The outage began at 6:30 PM (IST) Tuesday, March 25, with Instagram’s comment section being the most affected. Although stories and image posts remained visible, comments failed to load. Facebook users also faced issues such as random errors and slow loading times.

While the outage was primarily reported in the U.S., India was also affected.

Meta has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. Users took to X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms to report the widespread disruptions.

Waiting for instagram to start showing comments again #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/fZQ1nopriS — samie_kikky✨🍀 (@_s_o_m_t_y) March 25, 2025

EVERY TIME I think instagram is down I come here expeditiously 😩 pic.twitter.com/8Wqmfqq3na — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) March 25, 2025

Me turning my wifi on and off thinking my comments on Instagram will show up… WTF is going on Zuck?? #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ORNTgX1VEo — Jamie Tyler (@jamietyler_3) March 25, 2025

This is not the first time Meta’s platforms have experienced such issues. A similar outage occurred last week, preventing millions from accessing Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. At the time, services were down for about an hour, with Meta later attributing the disruption to a “technical glitch.”