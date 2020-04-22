New Delhi: Facebook is working with eight independent third-party fact-checking entities, covering 11 Indian languages. It is doing so to identify misinformation around COVID-19, managing director, Ajit Mohan said.

Working procedure

Besides, the social media giant is also imparting training to local governments and emergency health organisations. This is being done so that they prepare impactful health campaigns regarding coronavirus. Training on and accurate messaging is also being given.

“We are deeply committed to being an ally for India as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak. India is addressing extraordinary challenges on both the healthcare and economic fronts. So accurate messaging is important,” Mohan said in a blogpost.

Preventing the spread of misinformation

Mohan added that Facebook is focussed on connecting people to accurate information from health experts. It is also trying to curb misinformation and support local communities and businesses.

“We have eight independent third-party fact-checking partners covering 11 Indian languages as well as English. On Facebook and Instagram, we reduce the distribution of content that these partners label as false,” he said.

Mohan added that if users still see this content appear on their news feed, it attaches a label warning of misinformation. It also provides with a link to a fact-checked article.

Checking facts regularly

Facebook is also enabling greater collaboration between its fact-checkers and official state and national governments. This is being done to notify the public about of misinformation.

Internet companies like Facebook, Google and ShareChat have stepped up efforts to tackle the spread of rumours and fake news on their platforms.

Mohan said Facebook’s teams are also imparting training to local governments and emergency health organisations. This is because there is an increasing need to get timely and accurate information to local communities.

“We have so far trained the Union Health Ministry, state units of the National Health Mission. We have also trained personnel from the governments of Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Odisha,” he informed.

Commercial ads regarding COVID-19 products banned

Face book has also banned advertisements and commerce listings for masks, hand sanitisers and surface disinfecting wipes. Advertisements of coronavirus testing kits is also not allowed in order to help protect against inflated prices.

“And if we see people selling these products in organic posts on Facebook or Instagram, we remove them,” asserted Mohan.

PTI