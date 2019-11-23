San Francisco: Facebook is going to add one of Instagram’s favourite features – ‘Close Friends’ to the main app. The feature was added as a built-in privacy tool that let users choose to share story content to only a select group of followers, your close friends.

Many users do not want their boss or colleague seeing their partying images or edgy memes.

And Facebook-owned Instagram, instead of making a complicated set of Friend Lists, made a single Close Friends list with a dedicated button for sharing to them from Stories.

The feature was first spotted inside Messenger by reverse engineering master and frequent tipster Jane Manchun Wong, TechCrunch reported Saturday.

The social networking giant had originally confirmed ‘Favorites’ was for sharing via ‘Stories’, but later corrected itself saying posts are sent to ‘Favorites’ via Messenger.

(IANS)