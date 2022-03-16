According to Vastu Shastra, many a time, marriages get delayed and even after trying a lot, owing to Vastu defects in the house. Vastu tells us negative and positive effects of the energy generated by the things around us. Having a room facing the wrong direction can delay the marriages of young boys. Remedies for these things are mentioned in Vastu Shastra.

In the bedroom of the person whose marriage is delayed, place a statue of a pair of mandarin ducks, must have a male and a female. There will be a flood of marriage proposals and he will get a loving life partner.

According to Vastu Shastra, when working marriageable boys or girls want to get married, then they should sleep facing the north-west i.e west angle of the house.

The ideal colour of the room for eligible bachelors should be light pink or any eye-pleasing colour. Never use too dark, brown, blue and black colours. These colours increase the level of negative energy.

Never keep scissors, knives and sharp objects in the south-west direction inside the bedroom of a marriageable person who is facing obstacles in marriage.

Those wishing to get married should place the picture of Radha-Krishna, Shiva-Parvati or any married celestial couple on the north wall in their bedroom. This will increase the chances of early marriage.

In Vastu, Peony flower is considered best for getting married soon. If a picture of peony flowers is placed outside the bedroom of marriageable children, then the wedding takes place soon and the partner is perfect.