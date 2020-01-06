New Delhi: JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) got its first Student Federation of India (SFI) president in Aishe Ghosh in 2019 after a gap of 13 years. She won 2,313 votes of the total 5,728 votes polled. Aishe Ghosh is a resident of Durgapur, West Bengal. She did her under-graduation in Political Science from Delhi University before joining JNU to do a master’s course in International Relations. Before becoming the president of JNUSU, she served as the councilor for School of International Studies twice in a row.

After the becoming the president, Ghosh focus is to ensure that the Union isn’t dissolved. She also has on her agenda to work on issues like hostel shortage, seat cuts, fee hikes, library fund cut and reinstating Gender Sensitization Committee against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH).

Ghosh is unhappy with the Centre because it has not increased the education budget even by one per cent in the past five years. Moreover, the National Education Policy 2019 heralds a deep economic crisis for universities across the country. Recently she has been quoted as saying, “JNU could have become one of the world’s best universities, but successive governments have failed us. We produce Nobel laureates and get the best grades in the government’s own assessment, but are still struggling with basic facilities. At the moment, we are fighting to save the last bits of JNU’s essence.”

PNN & Agencies