Bhubaneswar: Police Wednesday busted a fake call centre in the Sundarpada area in Bhubaneswar and detained six people for their alleged involvement in cybercrime, an officer said.

After receiving intelligence input, a team comprising our cyber police and local police conducted a raid in a flat on an apartment and busted a fake call centre early this morning, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar, Pinak Mishra, told media persons here.

As per the preliminary investigation, six young people were running the fake call centre to cheat people by sending malicious emails and links, he said.

“Our expert (technical) team has rushed to the fake call centre for further investigation,” Mishra said.

The police have seized digital devices, including a laptop and mobile phones, from the spot.

PTI