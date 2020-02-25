Jajpur: The cement factory near Chandigol market of Nandipur panchayat under Dasarathpur block in this district has been manufacturing and selling the product in the name of reputed companies. They are doing so with the tacit support of the administration and politicians, alleged locals.

Sources said that the cement is packed in bags named after reputed companies. Then the spurious cement is sold by traders who work hand in glove with the factory owner. The cost of this ‘fake’ cement is the same as charged by branded units.

“The innocent and gullible villagers buy the cement packets believing it that they are buying the original material. They use it to construct houses under various central and stated government schemes. However, in a short span of time, the plaster of their residences start coming off as the cement is of very poor quality. Then only they realise that they have been cheated,” said some locals.

“Some contractors are also using this spurious cement while constructing roads, culverts and drains. As a result, these projects are not up to proper standards,” they added.

Others alleged that the factory owner has political clout and also enjoys the support of goons and administrative officials. Hence no effort has been made to close down the unit and it has been operational for a lengthy period of time.

The villagers have urged the District Collector and the SP to initiate steps to close the factory down as it is the locals who are suffering.

When contacted, Mangalpur police station IIC Asit Kumar Mohanty said, “No complaint has ever been lodged against the said cement factory. So we have not taken any action.”

Mohanty also said that it is from this correspondent only that he came to know about the said cement factory. “The matter will be investigated and if the allegation is true, action will be taken against the factory owner,” he added.

