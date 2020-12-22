Cuttack: It seems that the Cuttack district has turned out to be the hub of factories producing fake products. In the last couple of months a large number of such units producing adulterated products like soya, ghee, pan masala and milk have been busted. The latest to be unearthed was a fake cement manufacturing unit in the Jagatpur locality of Cuttack district. Police raided the factory and closed it down Tuesday.

According to police officials, acting on a tip-off a team from the Jagatpur police station raided the factory premises. It had been functioning for the last five years. During the raid police seized more than 200 bags packed with cement. Most of those bags had the names and logos of top cement companies in India.

Besides the cement bags, equipment and tools used for packing were also seized. The cops also found a Mahindra pickup van used for transporting cement and took the driver into custody.

“We have seized all the products and further investigation is underway to find out involvement of others,” police said.

However, the owner of the factory managed to escape before the raid was conducted. Efforts are underway to nab him.

PNN