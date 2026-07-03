Anugola: Police arrested a man posing as an Odisha Police constable after he was found wandering suspiciously outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Anugola Thursday. The accused, identified as Rabi Narayan of Chhendipada, was wearing a police constable’s uniform complete with a nameplate and badge when he was spotted loitering near the SP’s office. Officers from Anugola Town police station, who were deployed at the location, became suspicious of his conduct and stopped him for questioning.

During verification, police confirmed that Rabi was not a serving police personnel. Investigators found that he had procured the police uniform from a costume rental shop. A forged Odisha Police Security appointment letter was also recovered from his possession. Police are investigating whether the accused was involved in any fraud or intended to use the fake police identity to commit criminal activities.

Further inquiries are underway to determine the purpose of his visit to the SP’s office. Anugola Town police station Inspector-in-Charge Prakash Majhi said the accused was arrested after preliminary interrogation. Police are continuing the investigation to establish his motive for impersonating a police constable and roaming near the SP’s office.