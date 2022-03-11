Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police will conduct a polygraph test (lie detection test) on serial imposter and conman Ramesh Chandra Swain following an approval in this regard from a local court here. The lie detection test will be carried out at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) here March 16, sources said.

The Commissionerate Police had earlier sought the SDJM court’s permission to conduct polygraph test on Swain. He was arrested for duping several women of lakhs of rupees after fraudulently marrying them.

Meanwhile, the Mahila police station here registered a fresh case against Swain on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman from Amritsar. It has been said that Swain came into contact with the woman through a matrimonial site in 2018. Later, the victim and Swain tied the nuptial knot at a Gurudwara in Amritsar.

The victim claimed that Swain duped her of Rs 9.50 lakh on the pretext of buying a farmhouse in Odisha. He had also pocketed Rs 11 lakh from the Guruduwara committee by promising to arrange a licence for the setting up of a medical and nursing college in Punjab.

Swain, impersonating as a deputy director of Union Health Ministry, cheated several people across India. The fake doctor was also running several clinics at different places in Odisha.