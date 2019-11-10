Udala: Local police Saturday arrested a couple from ward no 12 under Udala NAC of Mayurbhanj district for their alleged involvement in setting up an illegal edible oil manufacturing unit.

The accused couple has been identified as Gourang Panigrahi and his wife Jyostnarani Behera. Both of them were forwarded them to court Saturday.

Acting on tip-off about the adulterated oil manufacturing unit, Udala police conducted a surprise raid as directed by Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas Friday and seized about 5000 litres of adulterated mustard oil stocked in containers. The cops also seized packets of chemicals and all the ingredients used to prepare the oil from the spot.

During the search, police discovered stocked rice bran oil, which the couple had procured from Shergarh area in Balasore district and used as a base to prepare the adulterated mustard oil. They used to sell their adulterated mustard oil under ‘Bansilal’ brand in remote areas of the state.

PNN