Deogarh/Sambalpur: Fake farmers have allegedly managed to get themselves enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) while scores of genuine farmers have been left out of such crop insurance benefits in Deogarh district, a report said.

Such allegations have come from Sadho panchayat. The area comes under Kendeijuri primary cooperative society. Over a hundred farmers in the panchayat alleged they are unable to avail of PMFBY.

The farmers had drawn attention of Deogarh Collector, the tehsildar, district civil supplies officer and assistant registrar of cooperative societies about the insurance mess August 10.

“But no action was taken. We appeal to the administration for an investigation into the irregularities in crop insurance,” the farmers lamented.

Five days after this allegation came to the fore, a person along with two others from Lapada under Mahulapalli village of Sambalpur district came to Kalachipudadihi village. Two of them were fake farmers. They lured some farmers (complainants) with money and wanted to settle the matter, farmers of Deogarh alleged.

Meanwhile, the deadline for applying under PMFBY has expired. Farmers are already sore over disappearance of monsoon. Agriculture activities have been severely affected in Sadho, Kalachipudihi, Patrajhari and Dangapathar villages.

Disappointed farmers have urged the district agriculture officer to look into the issue and take necessary steps for enrolment of farmers under PMFBY.

On other hand, farmers from Kayankuda panchayat under Jujumara block of Sambalpur allege that their insurance claims for 2020-21 have not been settled while they have not yet received their money.

They pointed out that farmers of other villages have received their insurance money. “A list of names of affected farmers had been published last year after a joint survey was conducted by the revenue department and the statistics department. Deficit rainfall and pest onslaught had damaged crops then. Now, drought situation is knocking at the door. The administration should rescue farmers at this juncture. Our insurance claims of previous years should be settled forthwith,” they said.

