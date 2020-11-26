Cuttack: Police busted a fake ghee manufacturing unit operating clandestinely at Gabagasta under Sadar police limits in Cuttack Wednesday night.

Acting swiftly on a lead from a similar case earlier, a police team conducted raids at Gabagasta. They seized a huge quantity of fake ghee, edible oil and machines worth lakhs of rupees. Pouches bearing logos of branded companies were also seized.

It was understood that ghee packets with logos of branded companies were being supplied from this manufacturing unit which has now been sealed.

Police have detained the owner for interrogation.

According to a source, the police came to know about the recent fake ghee manufacturing unit while they were investigating into the case of an adulterated ghee manufacturing unit being busted in Malgodown area.

Notably, police had busted a fake guthka manufacturing unit operating in Jagatpur Industrial area November 23. Earlier November 13, Jagatpur police had busted a fake turmeric and chili powder manufacturing unit and seized a huge quantity of fake powder. Prior to this, the same Jagatpur police had busted an adulterated tomato and chili sauce manufacturing unit September 26.

PNN