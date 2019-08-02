Berhampur: The Berhampur Sadar police Thursday arrested four persons who were allegedly posing as journalists and threatening a school teacher in the area. The imposters have been identified as Sunil Baliarsingh, Tapan Patnaik, Deepak Badatya and Nageswar Rao. According to reports, they went to a school in the area where they threatened a teacher and tried to extort money from him. Suspecting foul play, locals detained them and later handed them over to police. During interrogation, it was revealed that they were not journalists. A car, a camera, a boom mic and fake identity cards were seized from their possession.

PNN