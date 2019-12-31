Patnagarh: A man was injured after being shot at by a miscreant who identified himself as a Maoist at Gangasagar in Patnagarh in Bolangir district.

The victim was identified as Nabin Meher.

According to sources, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday while Nabin was asleep at his home around 2 am. After hearing repeated knocks, Nabin opened the door but was dragged out by a miscreant who claimed to be a member of the Red rebel outfit.

Following a brief scuffle, he shot at Nabin before fleeing the spot.

Nabin, who sustained injuries on his left hand, was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital.

Nabin claimed that he was attacked by some fake Naxalites who are yet to be identified. Besides, the reason behind the attack is also shrouded in mystery.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case in this connection. A probe into the case is underway, sources said.

