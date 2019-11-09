Rayagada: Acting on a tip-off, Tikiri police have arrested a person during a raid at a house in Sunamudi Sahi under Mailiguda area of Rayagada district and seized 115 fake notes from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Dev John Naik (25) alias Jogendra from Rayagada district.

According to police officials, acting on specific inputs about the presence of the accused, a police team led by Tikiri police inspector in-charge (IIC) reached the spot and conducted a raid at the house late Friday night. During the search, police found the fake notes from the possession of the accused.

As many as 115 Rs 2000 fake notes were seized from Jogendra. While 55 notes were having Sl no. 4GH 464053, 60 notes were found having Sl no. AQ062276.

A case has also been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC. The accused has been forwarded to court.

