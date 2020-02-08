Karlamunda: Police Saturday arrested a man for forging certificates to get a job as a teacher in Kalahandi district.

The accused teacher, identified as Rohit Nag (30) of Dhumapali village under Saintala police limits in Bolangir district, had been teaching at Purusottampur Government High School at Gajabahal under Karlamunda block of Kalahandi district.

According to a source, the block education office had received a complaint pertaining to Rohit’s qualification few days back. Taking the allegation seriously, Karlamunda block education officer Alumalu Bhimraj had visited Purusottampur Government High School and had carried out a probe.

Thereafter, Rohit was called into the block office and quizzed by officials. While the accused initially vouched for the authenticity of the certificates he had furnished and agreed to submit proofs to validate his claim, he was not able to do so.

Later, acting on the outcome of the probe, the district education officer lodged a report with Bhawanipatna town police station. Police arrested Rohit and produced him in a court. He was remanded to judicial custody in district jail after his bail petition was rejected.

PNN