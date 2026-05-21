Kolkata: The repolling in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency Thursday saw more than 74 per cent of the 2.36 lakh electors exercising their franchise till 3 pm, with no untoward incident reported from anywhere, a poll panel official said.

The total electorate in the constituency comprises 1,21,300 men, 1,15,135 women and nine third-gender individuals. Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

The Election Commission doubled the security arrangements for the repoll after the April 29 polling in the seat was countermanded over allegations of large-scale EVM tampering.

Around 35 companies of the central forces are manning the 285 polling booths to ensure smooth voting. Additionally, 30 Quick Response Teams are on standby to respond swiftly to any disturbance.

“Polling has remained peaceful in Falta. We have not received a single report of any problem from anywhere in the constituency. Till 3 pm, 74.10 per cent of polling has been registered,” the poll panel official told PTI.

A large number of voters were seen queuing outside the 285 polling stations in the Assembly constituency since early morning.

Although officially six candidates are in the fray for the seat, Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan announced a couple of days ago that he would not contest the poll, a decision the party described as his personal.

Political tensions remained high in the constituency since polling April 29, when complaints surfaced from multiple booths alleging that perfume substances and adhesive tapes had been applied to EVMs, which ultimately led to the countermanding of the polls.