Jaipur: Family fights over electronic gadgets, like laptops, computers and mobile phones, have become common during lockdown. The work from home (WFH) culture has forced parents to depend heavily on gadgets. Children on the other hand are turning to these electronic gadgets for online classes and entertainment. Dr Anamika Papriwal, a psychologist here said that such clashes will increase if lockdown continues.

Shortage of electronic gadgets

Electronic gadgets seem to be the latest entrant to the family list of essentials. Their shortage has started ringing panic buttons.

In India, the number of computers and laptops doesn’t match the number of members in a family. During the coronavirus crisis, each member wants his own screen for work. It has worsened the situation, causing testing times, said Papriwal.

Problems families are facing

Seema Dawesher, a corporate employee, had a tale to narrate. “We face a daily challenge to streamline things in our house. My son’s online classes start at 9.00am. Mine and my husband’s offices also start at the same time. Imagine the plight — three of us setting our priorities right from morning with just one laptop at home,” said Dawesher

The crazy cacophony intensified with each passing day of the lockdown. Buying a new gadget was difficult with economy shrinking and paycuts becoming the order of the day, informed Dawesher.

“My son, a class VI student, wants a laptop as he can’t attend online classes on phone. The screen of the phone is small and content not clearly visible. With all my data stored in the laptop, I can’t share it with him during my VCs,” Dawesher pointed out.

Same experience

Mukta Mittal, an entrepreneur, has a similar story. There is a regular tiff among four family members — she, her husband and two kids. They end up fighting to grab the only laptop in their home.

“We can’t have four computers at home. It sounds bizarre. But it’s also causing strain as everyone’s schedule begins in the morning. Now schools have also started evening activity classes. So it doesn’t help and we can’t attend to our official assignments,” remarked Mittal.

Doctor’s opinion

Dr Papriwal has been receiving regular calls from such families. “They share their harrowing tales. With each member wanting to grab the single laptop for their works, it triggers the tussle,” Papriwal said.

The psychologist had another interesting point to offer.

“The other reason is husbands find it difficult to see wives work full-time at home. He feels and the children are being ignored. It’s adding to the strain. Housewives too are getting affected seeing everyone busy in home, except herself,” added the doctor.

Time management a must

Coronavirus has changed the whole scenario. It’s sure that world won’t be same post-COVID-19. Laptops and phones will definitely be the new essentials. Hence, would need self-discipline to use these gadgets. “Time management is something that we and the children have got to learn,” Papriwal asserted.

But that’s not all. Over screen exposure would also turn children into gadget addicts. It may cause sleep deprivation among them due to multi-media addiction.

“Achieving the difficult life balances is the need of hour,” said another psychologist. “Each family member should work out to kill the panic blues and anxiety,” he added.

