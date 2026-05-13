Imphal: Security forces have arrested four militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from three districts of Manipur, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

One militant was apprehended from the Canchipur supermarket in Imphal West district, and another from the Checkon Crossing area in Imphal East district, it said.

The other two militants were arrested from Langol Laimanai and Nongada Makha Leikai areas of those two districts. All the arrests were made on Wednesday.

On Monday, security forces recovered explosives from the Tronglaobi Maning Gurukhana area under the Moirang police station in Bishnupur district.

One IED with a wireless control relay switch, along with five batteries, six plastic pouches containing gunpowder, 12.75 metres of red wire, and two detonators were recovered.

PTI