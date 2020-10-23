Udla: Accusing officials of the forest department of beating a youth to death on suspicion of being a poacher, the deceased’s family members staged a sit-in along with the body at Podadiha range office here under Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district Thursday. Till the time of filing this copy, the demonstration is continuing Friday.

The family members of the deceased are demanding adequate compensation from the forest department.

According to family members, Gajendra Nayak had gone to Similipal forest October 9. He did not return home that day. He was founded October 10 inside the forest in a ‘critical condition’ family members said quoting forest department officials. They admitted him at the government hospital in Baripada. Later in the day, they informed Gajendra’s family members.

Gajendra was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital October 14 as his condition started deteriorating. He breathed his last October 22 while undergoing treatment.

The family members are demanding government job to one of them and financial assistance for the deceased’s last rites. Some senior officials of the district administration have reached the spot and are holding discussions with the family members of the deceased.

