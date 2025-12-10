Every day, various videos go viral on social media. In the era of Reels, some people’s strange actions become the talk of the town. A similar video is going viral on social media, showing a couple cooking on the street. The couple has parked their car on the side and is cooking using a gas stove.

As soon as the video went viral, people raised numerous questions about safety. The video is also generating widespread discussion online. But when the couple was questioned, their answers surprised everyone.

The couple has since been subjected to social media criticism, as, instead of admitting their mistake, they responded by telling the questioner that it was a rest area.

Civic sense is a rare luxury in India , something not everyone seems able to afford. Take this scene for example: a family has started cooking right in the middle of road , turning the area messy. Tell me honestly, is this acceptable? pic.twitter.com/Xytjpv2DlS — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) December 8, 2025

In the video, a couple is seen cooking food while their car is parked on the side of the road. The woman is seen making rotis on the roadside. Vegetables are also being cooked nearby. When questioned, they said, “This is a rest area, and people are allowed here.”

The couple has been severely criticised since the video went viral. The video was posted from an account called @Nalanda_index. One user commented that civic sense is a very expensive commodity in a country like India, and not everyone can afford it. Another added that many people consider proper use of public spaces and cleanliness not just a rule but a responsibility.