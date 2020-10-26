Cuttack: In view of COVID-19, the world famous Rabana Podi event to be held at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack city on the occasion of Dussehra will be telecasted live on social media today at 8 PM.

“People around the world can enjoy the Rabana Podi event live at Barabati stadium on Facebook page and YouTube channel of Barabati Sarbadharma Sanskrutika Parishada,” Convener of Barabati Sarbadharma Asirbad Behera said.

The Rabana Podi will be webcasted on Facebook page Barabati Sarbadharma Sanskrutika Parishada and YouTube channel Barabati Sarbadharma Sanskrutika Parishada this evening.

A decision on this context was taken by the association to avoid public congregation at the time of Rabana Podi that might lead to the spread of COVID-19 infection and to avoid congregation at the venue and ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

It may be mentioned here that Durga Puja in Cuttack this year will be celebrated at the pandals sans devotees amid COVID-19 outbreak.

PNN