There is a saying that ‘love is blind’. Leaving aside movie industry, even the world of cricket has seen several examples which totally proves the saying right.
Despite enjoying a huge fan following, several cricketers ended up falling in love with women who were already married. Here’s a list of four famous cricketers who fell in love with already married women and chose to marry them after separating them from their first husbands.
- Shikhar Dhawan: The ‘Gabbar’ of Indian cricket team, Shikhar Dhawan found love in mother of two children, Ayesha Mukherjee. The cricketer showed that love knows no bounds as he married Ayesha Mukherjee who was a divorcee.
- Anil Kumble: Legendary bowler Anil Kumble also ended up falling in love with a married lady and eventually tied the knot with her. India’s highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, Kumble married Chetana, mother of one who was married to a stock broker and was working for a travel agency.
- Murali Vijay: The Test opener Murali Vijay also fell in love with the wife of his teammate. The Tamil Nadu star is married with Nikita who was previously married to his state and national teammate Dinesh Karthik. Karthik came to know about the relation between the two in 2012 and did not waste much time in divorcing his wife.
- Upul Tharanga: Sri Lanka’s limited-overs skipper married Nilanka, who was married to his former opening partner Tilakratne Dilshan. It is rumoured that the increasing closeness between Tharanga and Nilanka created a rift between the latter and Dilshan which ultimately led to their divorce.
