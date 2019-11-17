Mumbai: The Hindi film industry is blessed with amazing directors. While we have enjoyed their movies, many of us are not aware of their personal lives.

There are some beautiful faces behind their success as well. They might be famous in their respective fields, but they prefer to stay away from the media glare.

Here are the beautiful wives of Hindi film directors:

Abhishek Kapoor: Abhishek Kapoor the director of Rock On married Swedish actress and model Pragya Yadav in 2015. In fact, Pragya starred in Hawaa Hawaai as the leading lady. But despite being a star, she is hardly seen with her hubby dearest at public events.

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra: Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra, the director of the Rang De Basanti married P.S Bharathi in 1992 after dating for a year. The couple has two kids – a daughter, Bhairavi and a son named, Vedant. They have been enjoying their marital bliss to the fullest.

Dibakar Banerjee: National Film award winner Dibaker Banerjee married to Richa Puranesh, who is a marketing executive with an FMCG company.

Mani Ratnam: The director of Roja Mani Ratnam is married to a famous South Indian actress Suhasini, but he has seldom been spotted with her at Hindi film gatherings. The National Award winner actress has worked in various Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and Kannada movies.

Raj Kumar Hirani: Raj Kumar Hirani, the director of PK married to Manjeet Lamba Hirani who is a seasoned Air India pilot with 11,000+ flying hours under her belt. They are enjoying their life to the core.

