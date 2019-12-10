Indian women are some of the most beautiful women in the world. Many foreign cricketers were smitten by the beautiful Indian damsels. There are a number of breathtaking and heart-wrenching love stories of the celebrated cricketers with women from the Asian country.

Let’s take a look at some of the foreign cricketers who fell head over heels for the Indian women.

#5 Vivian Richards: Vivian Richards fell in love with the beautiful Indian actress Neena Gupta. In spite of being in a society which hardly respects or accepts such relations, the Indian damsel decided to keep their love child, Masaba Gupta. She went against the world for the love of her life and brought the little girl up on her own, who is now one of the famous fashion designers of the country.

#4 Shoaib Malik: No one seemed to have a clue when love blossomed between the Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza. It was later known that they both first met in Australia where the cricketer lost a Test match against the Aussies and the tennis star had crashed out of the Australian Open. They soon got married on 2 April 2010 and the great part is both continue playing for their respective nations in their chosen fields.

#3 Muttiah Muralitharan: Muttiah Muralitharan fell in love with Madhimalar Ramamurthy, a Tamil girl who is the daughter of Nithya and S. Ramamurthy- the owners of Malar hospitals. Muttiah Muralitharan got married to her in 2005 and the couple also has a son, who was born in 2006.

#2 Shaun Tait: Australian pacer, Shaun Tait was clean bowled by the beauty and charms of the Indian super model Mashoom Singha. They dated for four years before getting married in June 2014. Tait met the love of his life when he was playing the Indian Premier League in 2010.

#1 Gary Sobers: West Indian all-rounder Garry Sobers was quite smitten by the charming young 17-year-old Indian actress Anju Mahendru. The two of them fell deeply in love and were almost ready to get hitched. She even broke off her engagement with superstar Rajesh Khanna to accept Gary’s proposal. But, destiny didn’t support the lovebirds rather Anju’s parents did not support the relationship. They were very much against their daughter’s choice and Anju respected the decision, thus ending the affair.