Mumbai: Famous south cinema actress Vijayalakshmi reportedly attempted suicide, Sunday.

The actress was under stress for the past several days. She has been admitted to a private hospital where her condition is stated to be out of danger.

Vijaya had posted several videos on social media, in which she said that she is being bullied a lot due to which she is under a lot of stress.

Vijaya posted a video Sunday stating that she had consumed some blood pressure medicines. On learning about this, she was rushed to the hospital in a hurry, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

“This is my last video. I have been under extreme stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his party men. I tried my best to survive for my mother and my sister. I have been humiliated by Hari Nadar in the media. I have consumed BP tablets. In some time my BP will be low and I will be dead,” she said in a video posted Sunday.

She went on to add that Seeman (Naam Tamilar Katchi, a Tamil nationalist party, leader) slut-shamed her via posts on social media. She said her death should serve as an eye-opener for everyone and that she doesn’t want to be anybody’s slave anymore.

Vijaya, while appealing to her fans, said that people like Seeman and Hari Nadar should not be spared and these people should get the hardest punishment for mentally exploiting her.

Vijayalakshmi made her debut in Tamil cinema opposite Suriya in the film Friends. She also appeared in a few other films in Tamil and later shifted her focus to Kannada movies.