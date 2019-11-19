Los Angeles: TV personality Bethenny Frankel has urged women to get properly measured for a bra.

In an interview to Us Weekly magazine , the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star spoke about the importance of attending a bra fitting to find the perfect size, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I’ve been very fascinated with the fact that none of us are wearing the right size bra. Until you get properly measured, you don’t know your right size bra which is why you’re pinching and spilling over,” she said.

Bethenny recently teamed up with lingerie brand to host a special where she talked to fans and followers about all things bra, as she wanted to make sure women are aware of bra fitting services and their importance when it comes to comfort.

According to her, it’s more important to have practical, “seamless” bras than it is “sexy bras”.

“90 percent of your bras should be seamless because I know we’re all so hopeful, but what percentage of the time are you really going to need that sexy lingerie bra?

“So for me, I’m 90 percent classic and seamless – but still elegant! – and then maybe 5 to 10 percent sexy bras that do usually just sit in my drawer waiting for their moment … like if it’s Valentine’s Day or someone’s anniversary..,” she added.