Bengaluru: The trial court, hearing the sensational fan murder case, Friday adjourned the process of framing charges against jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and others till November 3.

The court issued the order after considering a plea by Darshan’s counsel, who argued that the actor needed to be informed about the process of framing charges.

Darshan’s counsel Sunil submitted to the court that his client had not been properly informed about the procedure for framing charges.

He stated that if Darshan were to agree to the charges without being adequately informed, it could create legal complications in the future. He therefore requested the court to fix another date for the framing of charges.

The court directed the counsel to visit Darshan in prison and brief him about the matter. It also noted the absence of two accused and warned that if they fail to appear, warrants will be issued against them, as the presence of all accused is mandatory during the framing of charges.

Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and the other accused were produced before the court through video conferencing on Friday.

The court has adjourned the hearing to November 3.

Once the charges are framed, the court will begin the trial and examine the witnesses. After the conclusion of this process, the court will pronounce its verdict.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga. Renukaswamy allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, which infuriated Darshan.

The actor was shifted to Ballari Prison after photos of his alleged “royal treatment” at Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He currently faces three FIRs related to the case. The police submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet September 4, 2024, along with an additional charge sheet to the court.

Darshan was released from prison October 30, 2024, after spending 131 days in custody. Following the appeal by Karnataka Police, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail, and Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and others were arrested again.

Sources said that Pavithra Gowda competed with Darshan’s wife, Vijayalaxmi, over jewellery and luxury cars. She allegedly pressured Darshan to make public appearances with her after he had been seen with his wife.

Pavithra Gowda and Vijayalaxmi also had spats on social media, which led Darshan’s fans to take sides and attack one of the women. Renukaswamy, who supported Vijayalaxmi, criticised and sent vulgar messages to Pavithra Gowda, which ultimately led to his brutal death, according to police findings.

IANS