Mumbai: Fans aren’t too satisfied with Viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal after she reportedly misbehaved with a fan and gave starry tantrums. Angry with her attitude, fans earlier demanded to drop Ranu back at Ranaghat railway station from where she came.

Though, Ranu’s rags to riches story was nothing short of inspiring, her attitude has become the talk of the town. With a captivating voice, she became an overnight star and gained immense popularity and millions of YouTube hits for her talent.

From bagging recording deals to appearing on a host of reality shows, and now even attending various public events, Ranu is living it up like a star. Interestingly, Ranu seemed to have had a makeover of sorts while she made her latest appearance at an event. Ditching the usual saree for a glamorous lehenga and even wearing makeup that was a couple of tones lighter than her natural skin colour, Mondal left netizens shocked.

Her photos immediately flooded social media sites, all thanks to trolls who had a field day poking fun at her makeup look. While some took mean jibes and compared her to ‘The Nun’, others came to her defence and slammed trolls for their hurtful posts.

Scroll below to see what they had to say:

I give zero number to the make up artist….why do you want to change the color of somebody…..nature is the best makeup artist…you can only spoil it… poorthing…#RanuMandal https://t.co/7yJuNSJGof — Dolli (@desh_bhkt) November 16, 2019

#RanuMandal is ready to play the role of The nun biopic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G3ISxs1X22#RanuMandal — PANKAJ SINGH (@HinduRajput4) November 17, 2019