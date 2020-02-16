Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu is thrilled about sharing the Best Actress (Critics) Filmfare Award 2020 with her “Saand Ki Aankh” co-star Bhumi Pednekar. But it’s her witty reply to the “Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana” comment that’s winning hearts.
After her victory Saturday night, producer Tanuj Garg wrote: “Congrats to the powerhouse @taapsee, humaare #Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana. #SaandKiAankh #bestactress.”
Taapsee replied to him saying: “What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu.”
Garg continued the conversation and wrote: “Woh toh ho hi! Inimitable, singular, distinctive!”
Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh joined in and called her: “authoritarian.”
Calling it “Correct”, she asked Ghosh: “That reminds me, did u start writing the script or no ?!! So sust yaar.”
Netizens are also lauding her win and “befitting reply” to the producer.
One wrote: “Slayyyyyyyeeedd! What a befitting reply! Smashed the misogyny out of a sexist producer. Internet gone crazy! Taapsee is a staaaaaaaa!”
Another wrote: “Bollywood ki pehli befitting reply wali actress.”
A third tweet said: “Good one Tapsee! Pull down these patriarchy stupids.”
Bhumi, on the other hand, tweeted: “My dearest @taapsee, From day 1 of reading to this moment, we have been arm in arm. Thank you for being the best Prakashi to my Chandro. To our undying sisterhood my bebe #BebeAndJiji forever.”
To which, Taapsee replied: “Hand in hand coz the goal is too big n too far away.”
“Saand Ki Aankh” is based on the lives of India’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.