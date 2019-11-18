New Delhi: A tweet by music composer GV Prakash Kumar on his Twitter handle @gvprakash, regarding a rap by Kollywood star Suriya for an upcoming movie, along with a picture of the duo at a recording studio, has triggered off fan frenzy.

Kumar tweeted: “Mr.Maara raps … #maaratheme will be rapped by @Suriya_offl sir #sooraraipottru #sudha #arivu.”

The song is part of upcoming movie “Soorarai Pottru”, based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath,the founder of budget airline Air Deccan. It is directed by Sudha Kongara.”

Suriya had wrapped up the shooting of the movie, in which Aparna Balamurali plays the female lead. Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu stars in a crucial role.

At the last count, the tweet had garnered around 73.9K likes.