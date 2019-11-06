Mumbai: Fans of internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal are quite upset over her growing arrogance and attitude after attaining stardom. They slammed her on Twitter for apparently being rude to a fan.

Ranu was caught on camera scolding a woman who tapped her on the shoulder, asking for a selfie. The video shows Ranu being approached by a woman, who taps her on the shoulder. Ranu turns around and confronts the woman, and can be heard asking in Hindi, “Yeh kya hota hai? (What is this),” miming a tap on the shoulder.

I saw #RanuMondal 's 3rd class attitude towards a fan Seriously

Mujhe ye aurat pehle se hi pasand ni thi Aur bajao aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Hutiya gana — 🇮🇳 Anurag Nishad 🇮🇳💯%Follow 🔙 (@AnuragN61265128) November 5, 2019

Really sad we all twitterati supp her when her station vala video came see her behaviour after becoming celebrity

Such insult of any fan is pathetic #RanuMondal @singh_harmeet84 https://t.co/8rQHcEijau — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) November 4, 2019

Several people took to Twitter to express dismay at Ranu’s behaviour, which they perceived to be disrespectful towards the woman, who had invaded her personal space. “Don’t touch me I’m famous,” one person wrote sarcastically on Twitter.

Ranu became internet famous after a video of her singing a Lata Mangeshkar song went viral. She was soon signed by composer Himesh Reshammiya, under whom she performed a couple of songs.

Chote logon ki yahi pehchan hoti hai..Gandi naali ke kide usi naali main hi achche lagte hain..saaf paani milte hi mar jaate hain..u can undrstand…. #RanuMondal — Gufy (@gufy4u) November 5, 2019

Ranu Mondal is the perfect example of a person who suddenly becomes arrogant after getting a little but of fame. She was absolutely nothing and now she behaves like she is from the royal family. Disappointing and Shameful! #RanuMondal — Aritra Sarkar (@Aritra2002) November 5, 2019

Ranu was also involved in a controversy, after Lata Mangeshkar seemingly dismissed Ranu’s attempts at mimicking her voice. The legendary singer had said, “By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last.”

Ranu had responded, “Lata ji ki umar ke hisab se mai choti thi, hu aur aage ja kar bhi rahungi.. Bachpan se unka awaz pasand hai. (As far age is concerned, I was younger to her and will always remain her junior. I have loved Lataji’s voice since childhood).”

This incident clearly shows why the Bollywood is business of few families? Because these star families know how to act with people and manage their show. If common man get popular he/she behave with attitude. #RanuMondal — Spirited soul (@Spiritedsoul4) November 5, 2019