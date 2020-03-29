Mumbai: Entire world has come to a standstill due to the deadly coronavirus. Life has complete to a complete standstill in India too after Modi announced a complete lockdown for 21 days amid the growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

This has also applied to celebrities, whose shoots have been cancelled while they remain in self-isolation inside their homes.

While many celebrities have taken to social media to share how they have been spending time in quarantine, there has been considerable amount of curiosity about others. After reports that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in self-isolation together surfaced, a video of the duo going for a walk with Ranbir’s pet dog Lionel is going viral on social media.

Alia and Ranbir can be seen going out for a walk after a likely workout. The couple was dressed in trendy athleisure wear.

Reports of the couple living together also stemmed from Alia posting pictures of her pet cat and Ranbir’s dogs. “Time to show off some photography.. Ufff!💗 #lovethypet (sic),” Alia captioned a photo of Ranbir’s English and French Mastiffs Lionel and Nido.