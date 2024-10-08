Mumbai: Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who is known for Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and others, recently came out of the confines of her comfortable abode in Mumbai to cook angara chicken with popular YouTuber and vlogger R Rajesh.

Farah uploaded a video on her YouTube channel as she collaborated with R Rajesh, and also brought her personal chef Dileep to lend a helping hand to R Rajesh.

In the video, Farah asked R Rajesh how the idea of creating vlogs and cooking in trucks came to him, to which the latter said that it all started with him sending the videos of his travel routine in trucks to kids on their WhatsApp.

Rajesh used to send videos documenting his difficult life as a truck driver and the situations he faced while travelling across the nation to transport the goods. Some of these videos also had Rajesh cooking food inside the cabin of his truck or in jungles when hunger struck.

During the cooking session Rajesh discovered that the quantity of onion was less so they decided to cook 1kg of chicken instead of 2kgs that Farah and her team initially intended. In the video Rajesh also spoke about the weirdest place he has cooked the food at as he shared that once in Chhattisgarh, he cooked his meal atop a hill near a dam.

