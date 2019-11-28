Panaji: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has said that making Hollywood star Tom Cruise dance has been her dream.

“I definitely want to make Tom Cruise dance. That’s been a dream,” Farah said here Wednesday night. She was speaking about her journey as a choreographer and then as a director during a session at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here in Goa.

A dance song with the Hollywood star might still be a dream but in the film Om Shanti Om, she had almost all the top stars of the Hindi movie industry dancing to her steps in her song ‘Deewangi deewangi’. There were some who couldn’t make it.

“I wanted Aamir (Khan) in it. I wanted one shot to have the three Khans together. Aamir drove me crazy for 10 days. He couldn’t make it because he was editing Taare Zameen Pa‘,” recalled Farah. Four years later, Aamir told her that he didn’t want to do the song.

She also wanted Dilip Kumar in the video of the song and that Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to help her in bringing the veteran actor shoot for the song. But it didn’t work out.

Farah also talked about the iconic song ‘Chaiyya chaiyya’ which featured Shah Rukh and the stunning Malaika Arora. “We couldn’t get the permission to shoot at the station, so we managed to shoot it on top of a train. We did it in four days and luckily no one fell,” Fatah quipped.

“We had approached Shilpa (Shetty) to Raveena (Tandon), a lot of actors but no one did it. Malaika did the song and became a star after that,” said the choreographer, who is ‘fed up of remixes’.

“I don’t know why they are making them (remixes). It’s a call the music company has taken. They say they do very well. Obviously it makes people nostalgic. A retro song, you will always enjoy. A new song takes longer to grow,” said Farah, who recently choreographed the recreated version of Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s iconic song, ‘Ankhiyon se goli maare’.

IANS