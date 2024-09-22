Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar, who is currently busy with an untitled project in Ladakh, has said that he and his wife Shibani Dandekar are not a very outgoing couple, and they find the utmost comfort in staying in their house.

Farhan and Shibani recently appeared on a podcast with actress Rhea Chakraborty and spoke about being happy at home, and their aversion to meeting people at social gatherings.

Shibani told Rhea, “We don’t like to leave the house after 7:00pm. We will be social maybe once every two months, and even then it is painful. We have a bit of a reputation of being boring among our friends”.

Rhea chimed in, as she said, “If there’s something happening in my house after 8:00 pm, I don’t invite her. I know how it is like her, and I like to give her that space because my parties start at 10:00 pm”.

Farhan then raised an important question, as she said, “I’m saying this very sincerely because I’m sure there are many people like us in the world. The fact is, if you or someone in your life is happier spending time at home, is happy to meet you during the day or evening till a certain time, and doesn’t want to go to a club or a bar, and want to hang out at home, let that person be. Why should that person be considered boring because he or she doesn’t want to do those things?”.

He further mentioned, “If I go around asking people, ‘I’m planning a 7-day trek, you have to come to the 7-day trek with me’. Where are those people? Are they gonna come? Should I tell them, ‘Oh you guys are so boring because you don’t want to sign up for a 7-day trek’?”

Farhan and Shibani dated for four years before they tied the knot in a non-religious ceremony on February 19, 2022 at Farhan’s father’s farmhouse in Khandala.

