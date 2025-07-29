Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film 120 Bahadur was shot in Ladakh in a spine chilling minus 10 degrees celsius.

“The team shot at around 14,000 feet in Ladakh, and temperatures often dipped to minus 5, even minus 10 degrees on some days,” revealed an industry source.

The source added: “The aim was to honour the story with honesty, and Farhan really went all in — physically, mentally, emotionally.”

Inspired by the life of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC), 120 Bahadur tells the story of an extraordinary act of courage during the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, where 120 Indian soldiers stood their ground against thousands, defending Ladakh with unimaginable grit.

Farhan, who will be seen essaying the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC), underwent a significant transformation for the film, including military-style training and acclimatisation at high altitude.

120 Bahadur is directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).

The film pays tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino War, the film draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, where acts of unparalleled bravery and sacrifice etched their place in history.

An Excel Entertainment Production, the film is scheduled to release November 21.

Talking about Farhan, he made his directorial debut with the coming-of-age film Dil Chahta Hai, receiving critical acclaim for portraying realistic modern Indian youth, and winning the National Award for Best Hindi Film. He then directed the war film Lakshya, the action thriller Don and its sequel Don 2.

He was last seen on screen as an actor in the 2021 film Toofaan, a sports drama by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The core plot of the film is based on Dev-starrer Bengali film Chaamp, which itself is based on Moti Nandi’s stories— Shiba and Shibar Phire Asha.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, and Hussain Dalal.