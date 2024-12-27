Bhadrak: A farmer was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live electric wire in Odisha’s Bhadrak district Friday, police said.

The deceased farmer was identified as Pramod Das, a resident of Baligaon Narasinghpur village under the jurisdiction of the Chandbali police station.

A fire broke out after a spark as soon as Das came in contact with the live wire, which snapped and fell on a piece of farmland, resulting in the death of the farmer and damage to crops spread over nearly two acres of land, a source said.

Fire department personnel went to the spot and extinguished the flames, a police officer said.

Angry farmers, mostly residents of the village, expressed their outrage against the “negligence” of the electricity department, blaming it for the farmer’s death.

They also placed the body in front of the Chandbali grid station demanding justice, he said.

Some farmers also blocked the Chandbali road, leading to disruption in traffic movement.

The family of the deceased sought adequate compensation both for the loss of life and the damage to the crop.

Adequate police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order there, the Inspector-in-Charge of Chandbali police station, Panchanan Mohanty, said.

