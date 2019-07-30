Basudevpur: A farmer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his farmland at Nuagaon village under Basudevpur police limits in Bhadrak district Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shatrughna Mallik.

On being informed, police reached the spot and after registering an unnatural death case, sent the body for postmortem.

According to family members, Shatrughna had gone to his farmland to treat the crops with pesticide and fertilisers in the morning. Later he was found lying senseless. He was then rushed to the Basudevpur government hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

While they suspect he might have died from snake bite, but the police said the autopsy report could throw more light on the cause of the death.