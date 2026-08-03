Bhadrak: As floodwaters slowly began receding, a farmer’s desperate attempt to check whether his paddy field had survived ended in tragedy. Abhimanyu Mallick, who set out with the hope of saving his crop, drowned while crossing a flood-swollen canal to reach his farmland in Odisha’s Bhadrak district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Sudarshanpur village under Basudevpur police limits.

According to local sources, Mallick left home early in the morning after noticing that floodwaters had subsided slightly. Eager to assess the condition of his inundated paddy nursery, he parked his bicycle by the roadside, left his slippers behind and attempted to cross the Dubanali canal to reach his field.

However, he was swept away by the strong current and drowned before he could reach the farmland.

Police and local authorities were informed of the incident, and further investigation is underway.