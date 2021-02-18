Cuttack/Balasore: Protesting against the farm laws, a nationwide four-hour rail roko was observed across the nation from 12 noon to 4:00 pm Thursday. Several farmer outfits from Odisha also took part in the protest affecting railway traffic plying through the state.

While the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had given this bandh call, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee’s Cuttack outfit and Nabanirman Krushak Sanghathan staged a rail roko at the Cuttack railway station. Later, police intervened and took the agitators into preventive custody.

The Morcha’s Balasore outfit also staged the rail roko at the Balasore station from 12 noon to 4:00 pm. The agitators protested against the three newly enacted farm laws by the Narendra Modi government, Odisha being neglected in rail budget and fleecing people by running special trains instead of passenger ones on pretext of COVID-19 outbreak.

They had stopped Rajdhani Express at the station, it was learnt.

However, the railway traffic went back to normal after 4.00 pm after the outfits withdrew their agitation.