Dhenkanal: In yet another incident of man-elephant conflict, a farmer was trampled to death by an elephant at Bereni village under Sadar forest range in Dhenkanal district Monday night.

Police and forest department officials reached the spot Tuesday morning. While police recovered the body, the forest department officials launched an investigation.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Chaini Sahoo (60) of Bereni village. His death sparked tension in the village as the villagers alleged the forest department is doing nothing to provide protection to them and their crops.

According to a source, Chaini was in his farmland Monday night, safeguarding his crops. Seeing a herd of elephants, Chaini was trying to scare away the pachyderms by shouting at them. The herd possibly got disturbed at this and attacked Chaini, causing his death on the spot.

The villagers were annoyed with the forest department for the latter failing to address their problem. They demanded compensation for the deceased’s family.

PNN