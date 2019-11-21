Bhubaneswar: The farmers’ agitation over centralised token system in Sambalpur district has been withdrawn following a discussion with Rural Development minister Sushant Singh Thursday.

Convener of the farmers’ association Ashok Pradhan announced the decision to withdraw the agitation after a meeting was held between minister Singh, Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari and representatives of the association.

According to Pradhan, minister Singh assured them that the paddy would be procured even from the farmers who do not have tokens. This apart, there would be no fixed time limit for procurement. The minister also made it clear that only the farmers belonging to Hirakud irrigated area would avail these benefits.

Notably, protesting against the centralised token system and over several other demands, farmers of western Odisha had been staging demonstrations. They even went on to obstruct the National Highway-53 with paddy bag-loaded vehicles Thursday.

Vehicular movement between Sambalpur and Bargarh was disrupted owing to the blockade.

PNN