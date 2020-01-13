Nabarangpur: Pradhan Mantri Phasal Bima Yojana has allegedly failed to achieve its objective in Nabarangpur district, as thousands of farmers in 10 blocks have long been awaiting the insurance claim settlement, a report said.

They are exhausted from running from pillar to post. “We are weary of frequenting to the Collector’s grievance cell and the office of the deputy director of agriculture, but to no avail,” some farmers said.

Upset over the issue, 150 farmers have moved the court in this regard. Scores of farmers of several villagers have filed written complaints with the police.

The court has issued a notice to general insurance company, deputy director of agriculture in Nabarangpur, the secretary of the agriculture department and the tehsildars of the areas.

The farmers were deprived of crop insurance payout allegedly due to the lackadaisical attitude of the bank authorities.

Ninety days have passed since the court notice, but these parities have not replied to the court.

In 2018 khariff season, the agriculture department had distributed brochures among farmers that they can insure their crops like paddy, maize, groundnut and harad.

Almost all farmers had deposited Rs 370 as premium per acre. The government declared Nabarangpur as drought affected in 2018.

The agriculture and the revenue departments conducted joint survey through crop-cutting in 754 villages. The report was submitted to the government. Surprisingly, the agriculture department has no list of the farmers who were covered under the scheme.

Some farmers have got their insurance money in their bank accounts while many others have not received theirs.

PNN