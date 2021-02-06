Nayagarh: A legal tangle and growing uncertainties over closed Nayagarh sugar mill are yet to be resolved even as thousands sugarcane growers in the district have been waiting for the reopening of the mill.

Many farmers, who depended on the sugar factory, have migrated to other states in search of jobs, a report said.

The High Court held a hearing of the case Thursday through video conferencing mode.

Nayagarh Collector Poma Tudu and managing director of the sugar mill Sabir Panda had submitted their affidavits detailing assessment of the sugar mill’s properties (made on January 28) to the HC through their counsels.

On the other hand, owner of Naya Sugar Complex Ltd Trailokya Mishra has sought permission of the two-member HC bench to file fresh replies on the affidavits of the Collector and the managing director of the sugar mill.

The next hearing of the case will be held April 12. During the hearing, the HC had admitted intervener’s petition (1869/1/2/2021) moved by lawyer Ranjit Das. Admitting the case, the HC has issued notices to UCO Bank authorities, the Collector and the managing director of the sugar mill to submit their replies.

Lawyer Ranjit Das, in his petition, stated that over 30,000 farmers in the district depended on Nayagarh Sugar Mill at Panipoila. The mill was capable of crushing 1.2 lakh tonnes of sugarcane.

The sugar mill played a significant role in bolstering the agrarian economy of Nayagarh and its adjoining districts. But the sugar mill got closed while farmers and staff of the mill have not received their dues.

Later, machinery of the sugar mill worth Rs 25 crore has been stolen due to lack of security. Das also pointed out that the HC had directed formation of a task force to investigate the theft and deploy police as a security measure on the factory. But the HC order has not been executed, he alleged.

The HC was urged to direct the state government for taking immediate steps for revival of the sugar factory and recover the stolen machinery.

In the intervener’s petition, the HC was urged to direct the parties concerned to clear the dues of the farmers and the sugar factory staff.

The lawyer has submitted a copy of the FIR filed against the Collector January 19, 2021 at Nayagarh police station and a copy of the asset list of the sugar mill prepared by the administration March 12, 2020.

