Tihidi: Farmers of Kanpada panchayat under Tihidi block of Bhadrak have expressed concern after they were left out of the list prepared for Fani assistance. They warned of intensifying agitation against the administration if adequate steps are not taken to enlist them as beneficiaries at the earliest.

The farmers also staged protests at the tehsil office Monday and took up the issue with the Tihidi tehsildar.

Tehsildar Anita Nayak said she would draw the attention of the Collector and efforts would be made as per his direction in this regard.

Reports said, at least 500 Fani-affected farmers have been deprived of the cyclone assistance.

They alleged paddy crops were destroyed by the cyclone while the economic backbone was shattered by gales.

The government had ordered a survey of the damage assessment. The revenue and agriculture officials had conducted a survey. Names of scores of farmers, who were really hit by the cyclone, were not in the list.

The affected farmers had staged protests near the tehsil October 4.