Jharsuguda: Prolonged heatwave conditions across the state have triggered a growing water crisis, with several rivers drying up in Odisha. The situation has worsened for Mahanadi River, with reduced flow affecting livelihoods in border areas.

Residents allege that multiple dams and barrages constructed upstream in Chhattisgarh are holding back water during the non-monsoon season, disrupting the river’s natural flow into Odisha. This has led to drought-like conditions in several villages along the river.

Conversely, during the monsoon, sudden release of water from these structures often triggers flooding in downstream areas of the state.

Villages near where the river enters Odisha including Sukhasoda, Mahulapali, Muhudi, Tarabha, Chikhili, Tiligi, Kusmel and Palsada face a dual crisis of drought and floods, leaving residents in persistent distress. At the interstate border, gates of the Kalma Barrage in Chhattisgarh are reportedly kept mostly closed, with only minimal water release.

As a result, the riverbed and islets have dried up in many stretches, intensifying water scarcity in riverside villages. The lack of water has disrupted agriculture, while local fisherfolk have lost their primary source of income due to the absence of fish in the depleted river.

Crop losses are mounting, and residents are struggling even for drinking water. With the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal yet to deliver a resolution, hardships continue to mount for people in these areas.

Locals have called for urgent coordination between the two states and immediate intervention by the tribunal to find a lasting solution.