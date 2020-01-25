Telkoi: With water from Hanumatia minor irrigation project under Telkoi block in Keonjhar district not reaching the farmlands at the lower end, the prospect of crop loss is looming large.

The farmers of Dimiria and Halapodi villagers alleged that they were under severe mental stress. “Since water is not reaching our farmlands, our Rabi crops like sunflower, maize, mustard and groundnut crops have started withering,” they added.

“There is enough water in the reservoir. We are yet to understand as to why much water is not being released so as to reach farmlands at the lower end. If water is not released, crop loss is inevitable,” complained Dileswar, a farmer of Halapodi village.

There are about 3,000 such farmers who are to suffer crop loss owing to shortage of water. They said they had met the sub divisional officer (SDO), irrigation department, Friday, urging his early intervention.

When contacted, SDO, irrigation department, D. Sudhakar said, “Considering the gravity of the situation, steps are being taken and the farmers will get water for their Rabi crops phase wise.”

PNN