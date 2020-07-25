Manamunda: Even as things have gone from bad to worse owing to COVID-induced shutdowns and lockdowns, poor rainfall has added to the worries of farmers in many parts of Manamunda block of Boudh district.

The area saw scanty rainfall in June and July while paddy sapling transplantation has not been carried out as yet. All agricultural activities were affected for lack of rain in Manamunda, Gudvelipadar, Bilashpur, Bargochha, Sundhipadar, Jogindrapur, Khatakhatia, Ghikundi, Similipadar, Dapala, and Palasgola panchayats.

Farmers alleged that rain has done a vanishing act while agricultural activities have lagged behind in most areas, except for irrigated areas.

“Farmlands are almost dry, making it difficult for us to raise paddy saplings and transplantation. Without sufficient water, farmlands can’t be cultivated and processed for the transplantation work.

A drought-like situation can’t be ruled out in the region if the area doesn’t have rains in next few days,” rued some farmers.

They also pointed out that the rain is playing hide and seek at this time when agricultural activities could have been carried forward.

Fearing a drought situation and crop damage, farmers are in a hurry to seek coverage under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

“But, concerned websites for crop insurance are not opening at Jana Seva Kendras. The final date for depositing premiums for the insurance coverage is July 31,” they pointed out.

With websites not opening up, farmers are in a fix as to how to submit their premiums in the next few days.

Farmers of Katapalli, Manamunda, Damamunda, Bhaliapadar, including Shivratra Singh, Nurpar Guna Dani, Santosh Sahu, Sankirtan Pradhan and Babula Mahakud demanded that the deadline for the premium deposit of the insurance be extended.

